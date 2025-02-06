New York Yankees ‘High Baseball IQ’ Prospect Could Become Next Big Thing
The New York Yankees farm system has taken some hits over the last year or so as they have dipped into their pool of prospects to bolster the Major League roster.
Some of the players, such as starting pitcher Luis Gil and catcher Austin Wells, have graduated from prospect status and become foundational pieces for the roster. They finished first and third, respectively, in the American League Rookie of the Year Award voting.
Joining them as graduates in the near future will be Jasson Dominguez.
The talented outfielder is currently the No. 1 ranked prospect in the system and expected to be starting on Opening Day, likely in left field. It won’t be long until he is no longer considered a prospect and looking to make it back-to-back years a Yankees player wins the Rookie of the Year.
New York has also been aggressive on the trade market, which has depleted its farm system.
Ahead of the deadline in July they acquired infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins and relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. from the Chicago Cubs. This winter another splash was made on the trade market when they landed star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.
There are still some big-named prospects who remain in the system, such as towering outfielder Spencer Jones and infielder Roderick Arias.
But, the one player to keep an eye on in the future is shortstop George Lombard Jr.
He has the pedigree to become an excellent player and has been selected by the writers over at MLB.com as the prospect who will be atop the Yankees system in 2027.
“The son of former big leaguer and current Tigers bench coach George Lombard, he inherited his father's athleticism and developed a high baseball IQ while growing up around the game,” they wrote.
Lombard has established a solid floor as a prospect with his defensive abilities. At the very least, he is going to progress through the minor leagues because he is a quality defender.
How rapidly he moves through the levels will be determined by his bat, as he has the potential to be above average across the board with all five tools.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft, once he starts to fill out his 6’2” frame he projects to have some pop after hitting five home runs and 25 doubles in 497 plate appearances between Single-A and High-A in 2024.
His recognition of the strike zone will certainly help as he had an impressive 12.3 walk rate in his first full professional season to go along with a 22.9 strikeout percentage.
Not turning 20 years old until June, Lombard is just scratching the surface of his immense potential.