Stat Shows How Historically Dominant Yankees Star Aaron Judge Has Been
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees look the part of a legitimate World Series contender. From an individual perspective, Judge looks the part of being the American League MVP.
Throughout his MLB career, Judge has been working his way up quite a few all-time lists. He still has a lot of career left to be played, but he's been one of the best players in today's era of baseball.
So far this season, Judge has taken his game to another level.
In just 84 games played, Judge has hit .316/.436/.708 and has clubbed 31 home runs and added 82 RBI. Those numbers are absolutely insane.
Currently, Judge ranks No. 3 in batting average, No. 1 in home runs, and No. 1 in in runs batted in.
According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Judge is playing his way into historical company in one wild statistic. He is one of just five players to record a 1.430+ OPS over a 50-game span in the modern era (min. 175 PA).
The only other players to reach that level of play that Judge has shown off this season are Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Ted Williams, and Barry Bonds.
Needless to say, reaching that mark is extremely impressive. It shows a glimpse at just how good and dominant Judge has been this season.
Not only has Judge been performing at an insane level from an individual perspective, he has helped lead his team to an impressive first half of the season as well.
New York holds a 54-32 record, which has them in a three-way tie with the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians for the best record in the American League. The Yankess are arguably the most talented all-around team currently in contention at the top.
Judge has shown no signs of slowing down. If he can keep up his current pace throughout the rest of the season, he'll put up one of the best single-player seasons of all-time and could lead his team to a championship as well.
At 32 years of age, the superstar outfielder still has some good years ahead of him. He's clearly not losing a step.
Fans should simply take a step back and enjoy watching greatness at work. No matter who doesn't like the Yankees, seeing Judge play at this level is a work of baseball art.