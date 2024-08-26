Surprising Yankees Standout Performer Suggested As Demotion Option
The New York Yankees will have to make some tough decisions in the near future.
New York has dealt with a handful of injuries throughout the season but it is starting to finally get healthier. One player who could be back in New York in the not-so-distant future is utility man Jon Berti.
Berti suffered a high-grade left calf strain in late May and hasn't appeared in a big league game since. He recently began a minor league rehab assignment and could be back in the not-so-distant future.
When he returns, though, the Yankees likely will have to make a change to make room for him. Because of this, FanSided's Adam Weinrib suggested that Oswaldo Cabrera surprisingly could be sent to the minors.
"Look. I'm not excited about it either," Weinrib said. "Didn't want to write this. But options are options, and the Yankees have veterans they have to trust. Berti's setbacks following a late May calf injury bought Cabrera a bit more time and allowed him to embrace a second breakout after a red-hot April. They can demote him without a DFA, though, and they likely will, despite his flair for the dramatic and postseason-ready energy.
The outside-the-box solution here, which would benefit the team greatly? Placing DJ LeMahieu on the injured list and figuring out exactly why a little bit later. LeMahieu's .512 OPS and -1.7 bWAR are disqualifying for regular duty on a contending team -- and those totals include his six-RBI game and walk-off hit against the Blue Jays. Technically, he's directly responsible for two wins, but also for countless face-palms. The foot's probably not right, and may never be. Sad, but true."
Cabrera has been an important piece for the Yankees this season. He is slashing .249/.296/.372 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. It would be disappointing if he were to be sent down to the minors. We won't have to wait too long to find out more.
