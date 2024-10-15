Inside The Pinstripes

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in Attendance For Yankees-Guardians ALCS Game 1

Mega pop star Taylor Swift and boyfriend/NFL superstar Travis Kelce were on hand to watch the Yankees take on the Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
NEW YORK - The stars were on hand for Game 1 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on a crisp Monday night.

Mega pop star Taylor Swift and her NFL superstar boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were in attendance to watch the New York Yankees' first postseason matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Swift, 34, and Kelce, 35, were seen together in a suite enjoying some beers at the start of the game, which saw first pitch thrown at 7:38 pm ET.

The Yankees jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Guardians via a Juan Soto solo home run, as well as two wild pitches.

The cameras caught Swift's priceless reaction following Soto's homer in the bottom of the third inning.

This was Soto's first postseason homer as a member of the Yankees.

The Yankees are looking for their first World Series appearance since 2009. This current best-of-seven showdown features New York, the No. 1 seed in the AL, and Cleveland, who is the No. 2 seed.

The Bronx Bombers knocked off the Kansas City Royals in four games in the ALDS, while the Guardians eliminated the Detroit Tigers in five games.

The Yankees will host the Guardians at Yankee Stadium in Game 2 on Tuesday night before the series goes back to Cleveland for at least Games' 3 and 4, as well as five if necessary.

