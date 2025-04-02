Top-Ranked Yankees Prospect Switches To 'Torpedo Bat' in Search of Breakout Year
The New York Yankees made history on Tuesday.
After tying the Major League home run record for the most long balls hit through the first three games of a season, they hit two more blasts in their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks that has them standing alone when it comes to the most homers in four games to start a campaign.
Naturally, the new "torpedo bats" many of the Yankees players are using have become the talk of the baseball world, with many talking heads thinking it's an unfair advantage.
But, since Major League Baseball deems them to be legal, the discourse surrounding these bats likely won't slow down anytime soon, especially with other teams and players around the league looking to add them to their own arsenal.
Other big leaguers aren't the only ones looking to make a switch, either.
Per Christian Arnold of The New York Post, star prospect Spencer Jones is also going to be using the torpedo bat when his minor league season gets underway.
So far, the towering 6-foot-7 slugger is noticing a major difference.
"There's some balls I feel like I got jammed and it was a lot of barrel. I mean that's a good feeling. The ones where it doesn't hurt the hands as much. It's actually off the barrel and flying," Jones said.
If this works out for Jones, then that would be a massive development.
Ranked third in the Yankees' pipeline, the 23-year-old has flashed signs of dominance in the minors with a slash line of .270/.344/.456, 37 homers and 156 RBI across his 264 minor league games, but he's also struck out a staggering 375 times compared to drawing 114 walks.
Becoming more consistent at the plate and not chasing pitches is something he's worked on this offseason, hoping he can prove to the organization he'll be the next star for this franchise.
Switching to the torpedo bat is another thing he believes will help.
"They showed me where my barrel was was like 20th percentile of barrel size of bats. It's like, why am I using a bat with a tiny barrel when I could maximize it? It's like it's obvious for me to use a bigger barrel," Jones said.
To see results, though, he has to make contact with the ball first, which is the biggest red flag in his game right now.
But Jones will be someone for fans to keep an eye on this year.
If he produces and starts living up to the former first-round pick billing, then there's a chance he could be playing in New York sometime later this season or early in 2026 depending on how everything shakes out with their roster.