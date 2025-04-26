Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Reveals Why he Loves Hitting at Yankee Stadium
There were good reasons why the New York Yankees might have pursued Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the offseason.
The impending free agent is one of the best hitters in the game. But, he also tends to hit the baseball well at Yankee Stadium.
Entering Friday’s series opener, he had a .288 batting average with 47 hits, 14 home runs, 26 RBI and 24 runs scored in 42 games.
That makes him dangerous. Think about how dangerous he could be if he played 81 games at Yankee Stadium every year?
That’s what the Yankees might have been thinking — at least before the 26-year-old slugger signed a 14-year, $500 million deal to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for what will likely be the rest of his career.
Naturally, he hit a home run in his first at-bat against the Yankees on Friday night.
It turned out to be a big home run for him, not just in the context of his time at Yankee Stadium but for his career.
So, why is he so comfortable in Yankee Stadium? It may not be the stadium. It may be the city, as he told YES Network during a pre-game interview.
“I grew up here, watching my dad come to play here,” he said. “When I come here, I feel like we’re back in the Dominican (Republic), because there are a lot of Dominican people here. I don’t know. I just like playing here.”
He also told YES that he intends to upgrade his mother’s house in the Dominican Republic as his first major purchase with the contract.
He sounded happy that he had the deal done with Toronto and that he’ll know where he’s going to be through 2039.
“It’s different when you sign a contract like that and you know you’re going to be there for the rest of your life,” he said.
Guerrero, the son of Baseball Hall of Fame selection Vladimir Guerrero Sr., has had a brilliant career up to this point. He has a lifetime slash of 287/.363/.497 with 161 home runs and 517 RBI. He’s never been an American League MVP, but he has made four straight All-Star Games, won two Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove.
He came the closest to winning an MVP in 2021, when he slashed .311/.401/.601 with a Major League leading 48 home runs and 111 RBI. He also led the Majors with 123 runs scored and 363 total bases.