Two New York Yankees Veteran Relievers Showcasing Elite Stuff This Spring
It is hard to fathom how many injuries the New York Yankees are dealing with during spring training.
Several key players who were going to be part of their Opening Day plans are no longer going to be available.
Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is in danger of missing the entire campaign because of injuries to both elbows. Ace Gerrit Cole is going to miss the entire year as he is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil has been shut down for at least six weeks with a lat injury. Projected starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu is going to begin the year on the injured list with a calf ailment.
Pitcher JT Bruaker fractured ribs during camp. Jake Cousins is dealing with a forearm strain and Scott Effross, who was lauded for rebuilding himself despite decreased velocity, injured his hamstring in his first outing.
Jonathan Loaisiga, who is recovering from elbow surgery he underwent last April, will not be ready for Opening Day either.
That is a lot of unexpected openings potentially on the roster to start the season and other players are going to have to step up.
In the bullpen, the team is receiving some excellent performances from veterans who are both looking to move up the pecking order in late-game situations and lock down a spot on the roster for Opening Day.
Fernando Cruz, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in an offseason trade, is firmly on the Major League roster. But, the talented right-hander is looking to become a reliable option for manager Aaron Boone with some stellar performances in Grapefruit League.
His spring didn’t get off to a good start, but in his most recent outing against the Detroit Tigers, he showcased his potential.
Cruz fired a scoreless inning, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. It was an encouraging performance after he allowed five earned runs in his previous outings.
What was different this time was that his stuff was excellent.
He had a proStuff+ score of 118 with his four-seam fastball and splitter both registering elite numbers of 121 and 118. Only his slider, which he threw only 6.7% of the time, was underperforming with a 97.
With a 4.52 career ERA in the Major Leagues, Cruz has the stuff to perform at a higher level as the Tigers learned the hard way.
Another veteran who turned some heads recent is Wilking Rodriguez.
He last took the mound on Mar. 9 against the St. Louis Cardinals and was dealing with a proStuff+ score of 118. His four-seamer was averaging 99 mph with a score of 128. His cutter also registered an elite 124.
A non-roster invitee, he hasn’t pitched in the Major Leagues since 2014 when he made two appearances with the Kansas City Royals.
Projected to begin the year in Triple-A, he could be an option for the Major League roster if he continues putting together performances as he did the other day. At the very least, he will provide the team with some solid depth, something they need with the injury bug feasting on their roster.