Two Unheralded New York Yankees Pitchers Have Eye-Catching Spring Training Outings
The New York Yankees are still in the early stages of spring training, as Grapefruit League games just got underway a few days ago.
Unfortunately for them, injury luck has been absent from camp as they are already dealing with several players battling ailments, some of a serious nature.
Pitcher Chase Hampton recently underwent Tommy John surgery. Jonathan Loaisaga isn’t going to be ready to return to the mound for Opening Day. Jake Cousins is dealing with a strained forearm.
It is unfortunate for the players who are dealing with the injuries, but it does open up opporutnies for others to take advantage of.
Manager Aaron Boone has spoken highly of Yerry De Los Santos already, as he is garnering some attention in the early going of camp.
With games now underway, other players will have a chance to showcase their talent to the coaching staff in live competition.
So far, two pitchers have stood out in the early going; Sean Boyle and Cam Schlittler, both of whom were non-roster invitees this spring.
Boyle, a 25th round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, has been very good in the lower levels of the minor leagues but has struggled to stay productive as he moved up the ladder.
Likely ticketed for a spot on the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff, he had an excellent 2025 spring debut courtesy of a dominant changeup.
He worked three innings, facing 12 batters and scattering four hits with one walk and two strikeouts. His overall stuff was encouraging with a proStuff+ of 104 and it was his changeup that really stood out.
Boyle registered a proStuff+ of 122 with that pitch and an incredible 83.3% whiff rate. Used as a swingman throughout his professional career, he could mvoe up the pecking order should a need arise at the Major League level, especially with Hampton sidelined.
Also pitching multiple innings against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend was Schlittler.
He faced eight batters, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
Anyone who thought that Boyle’s changeup was impressive to see was likely blown away with what Schlittler was doing with his slider.
An elite proStuff+ of 150 was produced with a whiff rate of 66.7% as opponents didn’t barrel the pitch a single time.
A seventh-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, 2024 was the first time that he appeared in a game above High-A ball. Schlittler made one appearance above Double-A and got rocked, giving up four earned runs in only 1.2 innings of work.
Despite some shaky performances as he moved up the system, the Yankees thought highly enough of him to bring to camp as an NRI.
Atop the Double-A rotation, he could be in the mix for a promotion to Triple-A out of the gate if he continues performing as well as he did against the Tigers.