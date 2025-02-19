New York Yankees Star Pitching Prospect Undergoing Imaging on His UCL
Things have not gotten off on the right foot for the New York Yankees when it comes to injuries during spring training.
As they prepared for full-team workouts, manager Aaron Boone revealed that designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with issues with to his elbows, comparing the ailment to tennis elbow.
In immense pain, Stanton shared that he hasn’t swung a bat in over a month and his availability for Opening Day is in question.
He isn't the only player in camp whose status is up in the air moving forward, as a young pitcher is going to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
On Wednesday, Boone offered more brutal injury news, this time involving pitching prospect Chase Hampton.
The right-handed pitcher is dealing with a right flexor strain and has something wrong with his UCL, too. He has left the team’s spring training facility and is in New York undergoing more testing.
That is an awful turn of events for Hampton, who battled injuries throughout 2024.
He made his debut at Major League camp last year but didn’t pitch in any games. In fact, he was sidelined until July because of a flexor tendon sprain.
Upon his return, he dealt with groin ailments and was on the sideline until Aug. 10.
He was excited about having the opportunity to prove himself in 2025, with spring training being the first chance to remind people just how good he can be.
Hampton was excellent in 2023 when he split time between High-A Hudson and Double-A Somerset. Across 106.2 innings pitched, he recorded a 3.63 ERA with 145 strikeouts.
He was destined to be promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the 2025 campaign and would have been in the mix to be the first starting pitcher called up to the Big Leagues should the need arise.
Instead, Hampton seems like he will be heading toward another year of rehab and recovery as UCL issues normally point toward having to undergo Tommy John surgery.
With the talented prospect undoubtedly out of the mix for early in the season, the next up for starting pitching depth behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman will be Will Warren, Allan Williams and JT Brubaker.
Hopefully, tests come back with some positive news for Hampton, but a bleak picture has been painted right now.