Unexpected Yankees Player Emerges as Potential Solution Batting Cleanup
The New York Yankees are tied with the Baltimore Orioles (67-46) for first place in the American League East, and outside of Most Valuable Player front-runner Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the brightest spot in the batting order might be… their catchers?
General Manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have enjoyed the benefits of having Austin Wells and Jose Trevino behind the plate all season. Entering Tuesday, August 6, the duo of Wells and Trevino are the highest-rated at the catcher position by fWAR in Major League Baseball with the Milwaukee Brewers, led by William Contreras, at No. 2.
Wells, who was selected with the 28th overall selection by the Yankees organization in the 2020 MLB Draft and just turned 25-years old on July 12, is currently in the midst of a breakout season offensively. In 75 games this season, he is slashing .244/.342/.752 (53 hits) with eight home runs, 28 RBI, and was in consideration to represent the AL as an All-Star this season.
In addition to Wells’ surprisingly consistent offensive production (1.8 oWAR), he has been steady defensively behind the plate (0.8 dWAR) as well. His numbers seem modest, but it’s where Wells’ production has come from in the lineup the most that is giving the Yankees an unexpected boost. Heading into the All-Star break, New York was struggling mightily, and after losing Giancarlo Stanton to injury and Alex Verdugo hitting a rough patch, did not have a cleanup hitter for Judge and Soto.
Insert: Wells, who is emerging as the protection Soto and Judge requite, and a candidate to keep there – .347/.414/.531/165 wRC+ – as the season progresses. Possibly long term, too.
Prior to Wells earning a majority of playing time at catcher, Trevino and Kyle Higashioka, now a member of the San Diego Padres, were the Yankees’ primary catchers the past few seasons. Trevino is also having a solid season for the Bombers, slashing .244/.303/.411 with eight home runs and 27 RBI – 0.8 oWAR, 0.6 dWAR in 2024, and 2.3 oWAR, 2.9, dWAR in 229 career games with the Yankees overall.
Trevino, who played a career-high 115 games in 2022, earning an All-Star selection and ultimately winning a Gold Glove Award, has proven to be a steady platoon/backup catcher since being acquired by the Yankees from the Texas Rangers in an April 2022 trade. The balance of Wells, a potential starter under team control through 2026 and Trevino (who becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season), gives Cashman flexibility and an added advantage at a position that doesn’t have many difference-makers across the league anymore.
The Yankees welcome the Los Angeles Angels (49-63) into the Bronx for a three-game series at Yankee Stadium starting Tuesday, pending a forecast heavy on rain this week.