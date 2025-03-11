Watch: New York Yankees Blast Three Home Runs off Detroit Tigers Star
The New York Yankees had a big day at the plate on Monday afternoon in what was a 10-2 spring training victory over the Detroit Tigers in the Grapefruit League.
Seeing the offensive explosion at the plate was nice, but spring exhibition games are exactly that and usually meant to be taken with a grain of salt due to the fact usually you are hitting against minor leaguers.
That's why the first inning was so notable for the Bronx Bombers, blasting three home runs over a highly-paid Tigers veteran in Kenta Maeda, who has been having a tremendous spring overall before facing New York.
The Yankees mashed three home runs off Maeda in the first inning including two of them coming back-to-back. Austin Wells continued his hot streak out of the leadoff spot with a shot to get the game started:
Not long after Wells, veteran free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt launched his second home run of the spring, hitting it to the opposite field to deep right center field.
The next batter, Trent Grisham — who has been a nice piece for the Yankees in center field so far in the spring — followed up Goldschmidt's home run with a long ball of his own to continue what was a long day for Maeda at the office early.
Later in the third inning, potential designated hitter option Dom Smith got in on the fun when he knocked in two more runs with an double he smoked out into the right field corner:
It was a nice showing for New York on the heels of what has been a brutal week in the injury department and is potentially only getting worse.
As the team focuses on controlling what they are able to control however, they appear to be moving in the right direction with some of the pieces who are going to be asked to step up in the absence of others.
In order to replace pieces like Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, new faces are going to have to show more than they have shown in the past if the Yankees are going to have any chance of weathering the storm and getting back to where they want to be.
Moving forward as the season fast approaches, it's going to take a lot more performances like were seen on Monday for New York to try to avenge last season's World Series defeat or defend their American League pennant.