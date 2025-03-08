New York Yankees Star Giancarlo Stanton Reveals Potentially Season-Ending Injury Update
The New York Yankees' fearsome designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton shared an update on the condition of his elbows that has held him out of workouts and spring training action entirely on Saturday.
According to MLB.com Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch, Stanton shared that his elbow injuries are "considered severe in both elbows."
Stanton also added that he is unsure of when he will be able to resume baseball activities, and that if it is determined that surgery is required to fix the damage, his 2025 season would be over before it started.
The right-handed slugger attributed the issues to bat adjustments from last year, a campaign that saw him produce a triple slash line of .233/.298/.475 while hitting 27 home runs and driving in 72.
After a regular season that was pedestrian by his standards, Stanton elevated his game in the playoffs once again, powering New York's push to the World Series with a 1.048 postseason OPS to go with seven homers and 16 RBI.
In doing so, he earned the ALCS MVP and proved to be the Yankees' most dangerous hitter as they fell short in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Whatever adjustments Stanton made may have paid off when it mattered most last year, but they now clearly threaten his 2025 season, one in which the Yankees were relying on him to help offset the loss of Juan Soto.
Stanton previously rejoined the team in Tampa after initially heading to New York on February 24, but according to Dan Martin of the New York Post, Stanton is set to return to New York on Monday for PRP injections.