Watch: New York Yankees Sluggers Achieve Another Historic Home Run Streak

The New York Yankees have hit three straight home runs to start a game again, making them the first team to ever do it twice in the same season.

Apr 29, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) hits a home run during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees bounced back from Monday night's loss to the rival Baltimore Orioles in the best way possible, opening up the game with three straight home runs.

This was the second time that they have done it this season, the first being their infamous game against Nestor Cortes and the Milwaukee Brewers.

That was the outing that started the controversy and discussion surrounding their new torpedo bats.

Now, they have made MLB history by being the first team ever to complete the feat twice in a single season. That's not even mentioning the fact that they have now done it twice in their first 30 games.

It isn't the most surprising thing to see it happen against the Orioles, as they have one of the worst pitching staffs in all of baseball.

Kyle Gibson made his season debut for Baltimore, though, which has obviously now been an unfortunate start to the year for him.

Perhaps Gibson can take some solace in the fact that it at least wasn't the first three pitches of the game, which was the case for Cortes.

This is also impressive for the Yankees as it was a mostly different group of players that did it for them. Aaron Judge is still part of it, obviously, but they have been able to switch the lineup around with some success.

Last time it was Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Judge. This time around it was Trent Grisham, Judge and Ben Rice.

Bellinger joined the party a little bit later, hitting a home run as the game's fifth batter.

