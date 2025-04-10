Watch: Yankees Top Pitching Prospect Tosses Unbelievable Professional Debut
The New York Yankees are not seen as a team that's extremely talent rich when it comes to the farm system at the moment.
Ranking near the bottom of the league for overall prospect pool on most lists, the Yankees' thin farm likely has prevented them from being able to pursue blockbuster trades in the last couple of years when superstars have been dealt.
Though New York may not boast the seemingly limitless blue chip talent coming up the ranks as some of their rivals, perhaps some of them are underrated in terms of being household names across the scouting community.
Their most recent first round draft pick could be an example of exactly that in former Alabama Crimson Tide right-handed pitcher Ben Hess, who the Yankees selected with the No. 26 overall pick last July in the 2024 MLB draft.
Hess made his highly anticipated minor league debut on Wednesday afternoon for the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades and he did not disappoint.
In 4.2 innings pitched, Hess threw 65 pitches and gave up just two hits and no runs, walking one and absurdly striking out nine batters:
Hess showed off his full repertoire including an absolutely nasty curveball during his last inning to strike out his eighth hitter of the day:
Hess was the No. 4 ranked prospect in the entire organization entering the day even before throwing a pitch in a game at the minor league level.
Though he is not expected to make his debut until 2027, if the right-hander continues to post performances like this, he will certainly find his way to the Major Leagues much sooner rather than later.
Still just 22 years old, the Illinois native obviously has a ton of work to do and a lot to prove as he gets started on the often long journey to the big leagues.
However, with New York's core starting pitching starting to get older, the Yankees could be in crippling need for someone to step in and take command of the rotation a year or two from now.
It's a High-A rotation that's worth keeping a very close eye on with Hess along with fellow 2024 draft selection second round pick Bryce Cunningham — who went 5.0 innings giving up five hits and two runs in his debut this week as well — both being two names that could be headlining the Yankees staff a couple years down the line.
It's safe to say though that Hess is certainly looking the part just one game into his professional career.