Which Yankees Players Were Surprising Standouts During Diamondbacks Series?
The New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks faced off in a series between two of the most productive offensive teams this year, and they did not disappoint at the plate.
The teams combined to score 35 runs in the three games at Yankee Stadium, both hitting at a high level. Unfortunately for the Yankees, they were on the wrong end of two of those games, losing the first two of the series.
New York was able to salvage the finale with a 9-7 victory, as several players stepped up when the team needed them most.
Now 4-2 on the season, the Yankees are set to embark on their first road trip of the season, heading off to face the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Here are four players heading into that three-game series with a lot of positive momentum after standing out against the Diamondbacks.
Ben Rice
New York’s lineup suffered a major loss when designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton had to go on the injured list to open the season. The player who was going to receive a chunk of the at-bats in his place was Rice, who had a good series against Arizona.
He went 3-for-10 with two walks, two doubles and a homer. He batted leadoff in the series finale and reached base three times. He also stole a base.
Rice has been hitting the ball hard all season and now has a slash line of .375/.474/.875. He will be tested against the Pirates, who are starting two lefties in the series.
Carlos Carrasco
Carrasco struggled in his season debut against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits in only two innings.
With Clarke Schmidt nearing a return, Carrasco’s spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy, as he or Will Warren will be removed. He bounced back against the Diamondbacks in he finale, winning his first game of the campaign.
He was lifted after 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five.
With how many injuries the team is dealing with on the mound, this was a huge performance from him to eat innings effectively.
Trent Grisham
As New York's No. 4 outfielder, his opportunities to start are far and few between. However, he took full advantage of the rare start with a huge series finale.
Known more for his glove than his bat, he did a lot of damage at the plate. He had an RBI double in the bottom of the first, knocking in Jasson Dominguez. In the bottom of the third inning, he pulverized another Merrill Kelly offering for a two-run home run to give the Yankees a 6-1 lead.
He now owns a .500/.583/.900 slash line through his first 12 at-bats.
Luke Weaver
New York had a chance to win the first game of the series, but the bullpen blew the lead without its closer, Devin Williams, who was on paternity leave.
With Arizona clawing back, there was another save situation tonight. This time, it was Weaver who Aaron Boone turned to for a four-out save.
He got the job done in his first appearance since Opening Day. He threw a perfect 1.1 innings with a strikeout to lock down his first save of the season.