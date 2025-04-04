Key Factors for Yankees to Bounce Back in Series Against Pittsburgh Pirates
After a disappointing series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Yankees will be looking to get back on track against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
While the campaign might have gotten off to a strong start against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Yankees did lose some momentum against the Diamondbacks.
Arizona is a good team and New York ran into a couple of their star pitchers. Despite the offense doing well, it wasn’t enough against one of the best teams in the National League.
Now, the Yankees will be turning their focus to the Pirates for their first road series of the year.
Pittsburgh will be entering the series a few games under the .500 mark, and this is a prime opportunity for New York to get some wins.
Here are four keys to the series for the Yankees.
Rise of a New Star?
While there has been a ton of attention to the offensive overall for New York, one of the young players who has been filling in for an injured star has been great.
Ben Rice earned his spot on the roster after a great spring and an injury to Giancarlo Stanton. The left-handed slugger is making the most of his opportunity in the Majors and has been hitting the cover off the ball.
With a strong slash line to begin the year, Rice is working on making this a permanent spot on the roster.
Bullpen Becomes Whole
One of the weaknesses for the Yankees in their series loss to the Diamondbacks was the bullpen. Unfortunately, the unit wasn’t complete with closer Devin Williams on the paternity list.
The star closer is expected to be back for New York to start the series in Pittsburgh, and that is certainly a key. If Williams had been available, the Yankees might have won the first game of their last series, but instead saw a two-run lead in the eighth inning disappeared.
Offense Stays Hot
Even though the offense didn’t keep up the ridiculous place that they did against the Brewers, it was still a strong offensive series for the Yankees.
As the team heads to Pittsburgh, they will have a distinct advantage in that area. The Pirates are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, and New York should be able to handle them rather easily in that regard.
No Skenes
The Yankees are certainly catching a significant break with Pirates ace Paul Skenes not being in line to start this series. As one of the best pitchers in baseball, the potential matchup between him and Aaron Judge would have been fun, but it will have to wait.
Avoiding one of the best in the game is catching a nice break for New York, who just had to face Corbin Burnes and Zac Gallen back-to-back.