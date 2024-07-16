White Sox 'Open' To Moving Hurler Who Would Be Perfect Option For Yankees
The New York Yankees clearly will be busy over the next two weeks.
New York has a chance to do something special this season and the clock is ticking as the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will pass on July 30th. The Yankees need to add and the infield and starting rotation are two areas that have been mentioned as possible options to bolster.
The Yankees have the means to get a deal done and luckily there surely will be plenty of options. One player who could make a lot of sense for the Yankees and wouldn't break the bank is Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde.
Fedde is having his finest season as a big leaguer this year and has a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts to go along with a 99-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Although he has been great this season, Chicago is "open" to trading him along with most of the roster, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"They still are open to moving anyone and everyone, believing that starter Erick Fedde should bring in a nice return, too," Nightengale said.
Fedde is under contract for the 2025 season as well at an affordable price and should be considered by the Yankees. He may not have the biggest name between some of the players who could be moved this summer, but he would provide the Yankees exactly what they need.
New York needs to go all in due to the fact that Juan Soto could leave this upcoming offseason and landing Fedde would be a step in the right direction.
