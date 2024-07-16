Yankees Elite Prospect Floated In Possible Trade To Land Star Slugger
The New York Yankees need to upgrade the offense this summer if they want to have a real chance of winning their first World Series title since 2009.
New York looked like the best team in baseball over the first few months of the season but struggled over the last month. Now, things are up in the air for the Yankees. The Yankees have a lot of top-tier talent but the offense hasn't gotten production out of the infield that they expected.
That could change after the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. New York has been linked to a handful of options who could help, including Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.
He has seen time in the outfield and middle infield throughout his career and would be a great option for the Yankees. He has been linked to the Yankees on numerous occasions and Bleacher Report attempted to put together a hypothetical trade package that could get a deal done.
"The deal I've got here, I could see Yankees fans maybe scoffing at it. I'm trying to include players here that might not have a future with the Yankees. You've got (George Lombard) who could move to another position at some point, but that could be someone that I could see as highly valued for the Marlins.
"We've got Everson Pereira...He could go get a chance at an everyday position in Miami. Then a pitching prospect in Brock Selvidge. He's having a really solid year and has a good cutter. He's got some pretty decent stuff. I'd love to see what the Marlins could do with someone like him."
Pereira is the Yankees' No. 5 prospect, Lombard is the Yankees' No. 6 prospect, and Selvidge is at No. 10.
This would be a high price, but Chisholm would be worth it to help add offense to the middle of the lineup.
