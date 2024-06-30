White Sox Rising Superstar Expected To Be Traded With Yankees An Option
The New York Yankees have the means needed to get a major deal done at the trade deadline.
There has been chatter for weeks about who possibly could get moved and now the deadline is one month away. It will come and pass on July 30th and when it is all said and done it is expected that the Yankees will make at least one or two moves.
New York has a few holes despite being one of the best teams in baseball. The Yankees need some help in the starting rotation, another arm for the bullpen, and help at the corner infield spots. While New York may not plug up every hole, adding some pitching help should be considered a necessity.
One team that could match up well with New York on a deal would be the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are going to hold a firesale and the top player available is pitcher Garrett Crochet. He is just 25 years old and is leading the league with 130 strikeouts to go along with a 3.05 ERA in his first season as a starter.
New York should be looking into a deal for someone like him who could not only help in 2024 but also for the foreseeable future at a cheap cost. Crochet fits this description perfectly and Chicago "intends" to trade him, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Chicago White Sox quietly engaged in brief contract extension talks with ace Garrett Crochet, but with no optimism towards reaching an agreement, the White Sox intend to trade him by the July 30 trade deadline," Nightengale said. "The White Sox have had 15 teams calling to express interest in Crochet, who is making just $800,000 and is under team control through 2026. The X-factor for suitors will be determining just how much Crochet can help them in the pennant stretch and October."
It sounds like there would be stiff competition for him, but the Yankees should be in the mix. He could help bolster the rotation and if he needs to be moved to the bullpen due to an innings limit, he would be a major lift there as well.
Crochet could be the perfect deadline addition for the Yankees to help down the stretch and beyond.
