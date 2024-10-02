Will This Pitcher Be On the Yankees' ALDS Roster?
The New York Yankees, unlike most other postseason teams, had a stress-free Tuesday due to their automatic bye to the American League Division Series.
However, the Bronx Bombers still have a few roster decisions to make before they host either the Baltimore Orioles or Kansas City Royals; question marks include who the team will play at first base (due to Anthony Rizzo's hand injury) and how many pitchers they will carry. According to beat writer Bryan Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects these discussions to continue through Thursday and even Friday, with the team scheduled to take the field on Saturday.
In regards to pitching, Boone hasn't decided whether starting pitcher Marcus Stroman will be on the team's roster for the ALDS.
Stroman, 33, is in the first year of a two-year, $37 million contract with the Bronx Bombers, but struggled with a 4.31 ERA and 4.62 FIP in 154.2 innings pitched. This was expected to lead to a bullpen role, but he made one more start on September 25 due to an injury to fellow starter Nestor Cortes Jr.; he lasted just 3.1 innings against the Baltimore Orioles and allowed six runs on 10 hits.
In particular, Stroman doesn't strike out a lot of batters; he has just 6.58 K/9, while his 16.7% strikeout rate is the lowest among all starters with at least 150 innings this year. Although the righty has always been a pitch-to-contact hurler, this has seen mixed results with the Yankees due to a combination of hard contact and/or defensive lapses from the infield.
Nonetheless, Stroman has earned a strong reputation as a team-first player. In early September, when Boone informed the veteran of a move to the bullpen, Stroman emphasized his mindset of being available in any role the team needs him in.
With six relief pitchers effectively locked into the roster, Stroman could end up being one of the odd men out. But perhaps his outstanding work ethic could factor into the Yankees' decision in putting him on the roster, as well as having him take the mound in the ALCS and beyond if they make it that far.