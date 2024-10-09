Yankees' Aaron Boone Disagrees With Jazz Chisholm Saying Royals Got 'Lucky'
The New York Yankees fell to even in their ALDS series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday with a 4-2 defeat.
While the Yankees struck first with one run in the third inning, the Royals responded with four runs off starter Carlos Rodón in the fourth and never looked back.
However, one Yankees player chalked the Royals' win up to sheer luck.
When Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked by the media how different the series feels from after Game 1 compared to after Game 2, he said, "Still feels the same that we're going to win it. I don't feel like anybody feels any different. We're gonna go out there and do our thing still. We still don't feel like any other team is better than us," per SNY.
"We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight, so they just got lucky," he added.
While Chisholm's comment ruffled some feathers on social media, an October 8 article from the New York Post's Greg Joyce quotes New York manager Aaron Boone refuting his third baseman's sentiment.
“I don’t think they got lucky, I think they did a lot of really good things and came in here and beat us [Monday] night,” Boone said in the article. “But I also looked at the line of questioning as it went. What he was referring to more was probably we did hit into some tough luck, there were some hard-hit balls.
“So that line of questioning continued to where Jazz can be colorful sometimes. In his head, because of the confidence he has in himself and our group, like, ‘Hey, they got lucky.’ But I don’t think that was the case. They obviously played really well. They played two really good games against us and earned themselves a victory [Monday] night,” Boone added.
The article also quoted Royals manager Matt Quatraro saying his players heard Chisholm's comments.
What's for sure is that the Yankees will take a Game 3 win on Wednesday, even if some luck is involved.