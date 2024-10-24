Yankees’ Aaron Boone Offers Hint at World Series Roster Construction
A day before the 2024 Fall Classic begins, New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone hinted at how the team will construct its World Series roster.
After utilizing 12 pitchers and 14 position players in the ALDS and ALCS, Boone indicated during Thursday’s media day that the team will likely carry 13 players in each category for the World Series. He noted they are waiting to assess left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. before making a final decision.
Cortes, 29, has not pitched in a game since throwing six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners on September 18. A week later, he was placed on the injured list with a left elbow flexor strain, sidelining him for the remainder of the regular season and New York’s first two postseason series.
During a simulated game on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, the southpaw threw 28 pitches against his teammates. Cortes later acknowledged that returning this soon could worsen his injury and potentially jeopardize his ability to pitch in 2025, but he is willing to take that risk to help his team win a championship.
Instead of swapping Cortes for another pitcher like left-handed reliever Tim Mayza, keeping 13 pitchers gives New York greater flexibility to match up against the formidable left-handed hitters in the Dodgers’ lineup, including Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Gavin Lux.
However, adding an extra pitcher means someone on the Yankees' bench will be left off. With Jose Trevino locked in as the backup catcher and utility players Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti providing valuable versatility, the decision likely comes down to outfielders Jasson Domínguez and Trent Grisham.
Domínguez, 21, has been included on the ALDS and ALCS rosters but his contributions have been limited to only two pinch-running appearances thus far. Since returning from Tommy John surgery, the top prospect has recorded a .617 OPS in 67 plate appearances with New York.
Grisham, 27, has also been on both rosters but has yet to see any action this postseason. With a batting average below the Mendoza line since 2021, his potential role is likely limited to being a late-game defensive replacement.
Throughout the postseason, New York has been hesitant to make such in-game changes, as removing either Aaron Judge or Juan Soto for any reason other than injury would be malpractice. Plus, Alex Verdugo is a Gold Glove finalist himself, so the need for a defensive replacement has been nonexistent.
Despite his limited big league experience, Domínguez might be the choice to remain on the bench due to his offensive upside, switch-hitting ability, and speed on the basepaths. If any of their three outfield starters must exit the game, New York can turn to Oswaldo Cabrera instead of Domínguez, who has struggled defensively in left field.
First pitch of Game 1 at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for Friday at 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX. Both teams will finalize their World Series rosters before then.