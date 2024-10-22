Yankees’ All-Star Addresses Injury Risk Ahead of Likely World Series Return
New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. is fully aware of the risk he is about to take.
The 29-year-old threw live batting practice against his teammates on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, testing his readiness to pitch in the upcoming World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. A day earlier, Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that Cortes had a “decent chance” to be included on the World Series roster.
Cortes, who was placed on the injured list with a left elbow flexor strain on Sept. 25, acknowledged concerns about returning too soon after taking the mound less than a month later.
“We have weighed in on the consequences that this can lead up to,” Cortes told a group of reporters, including Greg Joyce from The New York Post. “But if I have a ring and then a year off of baseball, then so be it.”
Cortes finished the regular season on a remarkable run, allowing just one earned run in his last 15.1 innings and no more than one earned run in six of his last seven outings. Starting 30 of his 31 appearances, he posted a 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, a 22.8% strikeout rate, and a 5.5% walk rate across a career-high 174.1 innings.
Pitching through a flexor strain carries a significant risk of a tear at any moment, which would likely necessitate Tommy John surgery and keep him off the mound for all of 2025. Not only is Cortes jeopardizing his future arm health, but he could also forfeit millions of dollars on his next contract by not pitching in 2025, his final season before entering free agency.
Ultimately, for him, the regret of potentially missing out on what could be his only career World Series appearance—and the chance to help his team win—far outweighs the risks involved.
The southpaw first resumed throwing after an 11-day shutdown, starting with light tossing on Oct. 6. He then threw a 20-pitch bullpen session a week later, followed by a 15-pitch live bullpen three days after that and another 20-pitch live session three days later. Tuesday’s batting practice was likely his final tune-up before Friday’s Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.
Barring any setbacks, Cortes is expected to take left-hander Tim Mayza’s spot on the World Series roster, positioning him to appear in long relief or to enter situationally against some of Los Angeles’ formidable lefty hitters, including Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Lefties hit just .204/.248/.282 against Cortes during the regular season.
Right-handed ace Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 for New York. Although the Yankees have not officially announced who will start Game 2 and beyond, they are expected to maintain a four-man rotation, with Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil following Cole. In addition to Cortes, veteran Marcus Stroman is also a long-relief option, though he has yet to see action this postseason.