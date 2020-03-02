When to Expect Aaron Hicks' Return From Tommy John Surgery

Ahead of the Yankees' loss to the Tigers on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone addressed the health of his center fielder Aaron Hicks, who underwent Tommy John surgery last October.

Boone said Hicks isn't due to throw for another month as he continues to rehab his right elbow. Therefore, he's on pace to return to the club midway through the season.

“It may be June, it may be July,’’ Boone told reporters from the visiting dugout at Detroit's spring facility. "He’s on track and healing and [his rehab] has gone according to plan thus far.’’

Hicks' situation is almost identical to that of former Yankees' shortstop Didi Gregorius two winters ago. Gregorius had surgery just after the conclusion of the 2018 season, went through his rehab and went on to make his debut the following year in early-June. Boone recalled Gregorius returning without being rushed, something he's shooting for with Hicks as well.

The Yankees' switch-hitting outfielder was excited about the prospect of getting back to throwing, referencing his former teammates' recovery from the same surgery as what he's aspiring toward in his own rehabilitation.

"There are always setbacks with Tommy John, but I think Didi's was just flawless, all the way through," Hicks said to reporters on Sunday. "Of course, that's what I want to happen with me. I’m hoping that happens.”

Hicks may still be months away from his first in-game appearance, but hearing he's progressing well is good news considering the Yankees are in the midst of an injury-plagued spring.

Right-hander Luis Severino underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last week, James Paxton is still sidelined and will miss the first month or more of the regular season after lower back surgery last month and both sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are currently shut down, unsure whether or not they'll be healthy for Opening Day.

Getting Hicks back toward the end of the 2020 campaign could be the spark this club needs down the stretch depending on how New York's players can avoid injury. After all, Hicks accounted for two of the club's most memorable moments of this past season.

With his glove, Hicks made a game-saving diving catch to end an extra-inning slugfest with the Minnesota Twins, widely viewed as one of the best games of the entire season around Major League Baseball. The center fielder went horizontal, laying out in the left-center field gap to haul in the game's final out.

On offense, Hicks was integral in extending the Yankees' season one more day with a homer off Justin Verlander in Game 5 of the ALCS. From the left side of the plate, he clanked a decisive three-run home run off the right-field foul pole at Yankee Stadium, sending fans into the Bronx into a frenzy.

Hicks had played in his final regular season game on August 3, rehabbing his right arm and working his way back because of how badly he wanted to help his teammates in the postseason. He played in five of the Yankees' six ALCS games against the Astros.

“I wanted to play so bad, and you never know when your next opportunity is to play in the postseason,” Hicks explained. “Something was already done to [my elbow], so I might as well go out there and try to help my team win. I felt like that's what I wanted to do."

The 30-year-old hit .235 in 59 games last season, appearing in all but one of those games in center field. In 2018, Hicks had one of the best campaigns of his seven-year career, setting hitting 27 home runs, scoring 90 runs and posting a 4.7 WAR. He enters his fifth year in pinstripes in 2020.

You won't find Hicks on the Yankees' Opening Day lineup card – Brett Gardner will in all likelihood get the nod in center field for the Bombers. Until his debut, however, Boone is confident the club's depth in the outfield can successfully fill Hicks' shoes.

"[Frazier], [Mike] Tauchman, [Rosell] Herrera's opened some eyes, obviously [Miguel Andújar] is playing out there more," Boone said. "We'll be equipped to handle whatever is thrown at us or whatever we've got to deal with."

