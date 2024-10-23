Yankees' Aaron Judge Calls Shohei Ohtani 'The Best Player in the Game'
Game recognize game. It’s nothing but respect between the two favorites for the AL and NL MVP Awards ahead of their World Series clash.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, New York Yankees’ captain Aaron Judge offered some major respect for Los Angeles Dodgers’ phenom Shohei Ohtani. The two superstars have been pitted against each other all season as both put up historic numbers, leading their teams to the best records in their respective leagues.
When Judge was asked what he admires about Ohtani, he did not hold back with his praise for the Japanese unicorn.
"He hits for average, he hits for power, the speed. Doing what he did this year with the fifty stolen bases. It got talked about a lot, but I don’t think it got talked about enough," Judge said.
But it’s not all about the gaudy stats in Judge’s mind; the humble Yankees captain also referred to Ohtani’s role in taking baseball to the global stage.
"He’s just an impressive athlete, the best player in the game, and what an ambassador for this sport," he said.
Ohtani had a truly historic season at the plate for the Dodgers, slashing .310/.390/.646 with a 1.036 OPS. He led the NL with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, and 411 total bases, while his 59 stolen bases were second only to Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz.
Of course, Judge was no slouch at the dish either, slashing .322/.458/.701 with a league-leading 58 home runs, 144 RBI, and a staggering OPS of 1.159. This will be the first time since 1956 when the two home-run leaders for their respective leagues will be facing off in the World Series. That year, the Yankees would beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in seven games to capture their 17th World Series title.
We won’t have to wait long to see Judge and Ohtani go head-to-head; the 120th World Series will begin on Friday, October 25th, with Game 1 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.