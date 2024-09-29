Yankees Ace's Free Agency Value Could Be Altered
There's no question that New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole has been one of MLB's very best pitchers over the past decade.
After seven successful seasons spent with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros, the Yankees signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract in December 2019.
Since then, Cole has amassed a 59-28 record for the Yankees with a 3.12 ERA and a 2023 AL Cy Young award.
However, due to a unique clause in Cole's contract, he could become a free agent this offseason. And a September 28 article from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggests that Cole's performance this postseason may have a major impact on how his potential free agency value shakes out.
"Cole can opt out of the final four years and $144 million of his contract at the end of the season, though the Yankees have the ability to negate that opt-out by guaranteeing $36 million for the 2029 season," Feinsand wrote.
"The 34-year-old missed the first 2 1/2 months of the 2024 campaign with an elbow issue, then posted a 5.40 ERA in his first seven starts of the season. Since the start of August, Cole owns a 2.25 ERA over 10 starts, and if he can post a big October, it’s likely he will get that extra year tacked on or be given a chance to test free agency once again."
New York's hopes of winning a World Series will likely hinge on Cole pitching up to his potential this postseason. And Feinsand seems to believe that it will also effect his Yankees future after 2024.