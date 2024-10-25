Yankees' AL East Rival Could Sign Gleyber Torres in Free Agency
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has been a huge part of his team making it to the 2024 World Series.
The Yankees' lineup has excelled ever since Torres was placed in the leadoff spot in front of sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, and his .297 batting average, .832 OPS, and 9 runs scored in 9 postseason games this year suggest that Torres could be key to New York winning its world World Series title since 2009.
Regardless of how this season ends for the Yankees, Torres will become an unrestricted free agent. While it's clear that his 2024 performance has raised his value on the market, there hasn't been a ton of speculation about which teams might pursue Torres this offseason.
But The Athletic's Jim Bowden conveyed that he thinks another AL East club will likely try to sign him in an October 24 article.
"Gleyber Torres has wanted to sign a long-term contract with the Yankees but there have never been serious negotiations to keep him in the Bronx for years to come," Bowden wrote.
"He is a below-average defender at second base with limited range. He hit .257 with 15 home runs and a 101 OPS+ on the season but batted over .300 when he was moved to the leadoff spot in September and has performed in October," he added.
Bowden then listed the Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, and Toronto Blue Jays as Torres' top free agency fits.
While it has been widely reported that the Blue Jays are going to go all-in on signing Juan Soto this offseason, they hadn't been listed as a good fit for Torres until now.
Yankees fans wouldn't be as upset about Torres joining Toronto as they would be with Soto. But if the 27-year-old is going to leave the Bronx, these fans would surely prefer he doesn't head to another AL East team.