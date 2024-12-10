Yankees Among Potential Trade Fits For Game-Changing Slugger, Per Insider
There are a plethora of players available for the New York Yankees to acquire this offseason.
Not only is adding players via free agency an appealing option, but they could also trade for top superstars to directly address some of their more glaring roster holes without needing to spend a ton of money.
After the departure of slugger Juan Soto, one clear need is the addition of a left-handed bat in the middle of New York's lineup. Manager Aaron Boone is big on having a good balance of lefties and righties within his offense, and left-handed hitters are especially important for the Yankees because of their short porch in right field.
And a December 10 X post from the New York Post's Jon Heyman conveyed that the Yankees might have their eyes on one lefty slugger who could be on the trading block.
"Cubs and Yankees are among potential fits for Kyle Tucker if the Astros seriously entertain moving the star OF," Heyman wrote.
Tucker has asserted himself as one of baseball's premier power hitters over the past few seasons with the Houston Astros. He hit .289 with a .993 OPS, 23 home runs, and 49 RBIs in just 78 games during the 2024 regular season, despite missing about three months of action due to a shin fracture.
Tucker is an ideal replacement for Soto not just because he's a left-handed power hitter, but because he also plays right field.
It remains to be seen whether the Astros will want to trade Tucker away, But if they decide to do so, the Yankees appear to be a perfect fit.