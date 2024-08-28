Yankees Among Top Landing Spots For 'Most Interesting Free Agent'
The New York Yankees certainly will take a look at their starting rotation when the 2024 Major League Baseball season comes to an end.
New York is in a fantastic spot right now and it wouldn't be too shocking if it could make some noise this fall and maybe even win its first World Series since 2009. The Yankees are that good. New York has talent all across the roster and they also are getting historic seasons from both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
There's a lot to like about this team but right when the 2024 season comes to an end, we will turn our focus to 2025. It will be a deep free-agent market for starting pitching and New York should be looking to add one more starter.
There will be plenty of players available who could help and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly mentioned the Yankees among the top options for Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried.
"Max Fried is going to be one of the most interesting free agents this offseason because he's probably a better pitcher when healthy than Aaron Nola, who returned to the Philadelphia Phillies on a seven-year, $172 million deal after testing free agency last offseason," Kelly said. "At the same time, Fried is 50-22 with a 2.85 ERA, two All-Star Game appearances, three Gold Glove Awards, and a runner-up finish in NL Cy Young Award voting (2022) on his resume...
"Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has let most star players who look to maximize their value in free agency—Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman and Swanson—depart. Fried could be next if he doesn't want to take a hometown discount. Among the teams that could make sense as suitors are the Yankees, (Baltimore Orioles), (Houston Astros), (Chicago Cubs), (New York Mets), and (Los Angeles Dodgers)."
If the Yankees could land someone like Fried this winter, they will be in good shape in 2025.
