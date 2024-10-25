Yankees Announce World Series Roster; Veteran Surprisingly Left Off
The New York Yankees are ready to roll for their first World Series in 15 years.
Before the start of Game 1 on Friday, the Bronx Bombers finalized their 26-man roster for the Fall Classic; the roster consists of 13 pitchers, two catchers (Austin Wells and Jose Trevino), three infielders, six outfielders, and two utility players (Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Oswaldo Cabrera).
However, the Yankees made a surprising decision regarding their utility players and outfielders; instead of choosing between outfielders Jasson Dominguez and Trent Grisham, both were included on New York's roster while utility player Jon Berti was left off.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone had previously alluded to the team carrying 13 pitchers, which depended on the availability of left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., who was working his way back from a left elbow flexor strain. Cortes was ultimately included on the roster, making him one of four southpaws available for the Fall Classic (the other three are Tim Hill, Tim Mayza, and Carlos Rodón).
With Cortes ready to go, this meant that New York would have to sacrifice a spot on the bench. This decision was expected to be between outfielders Dominguez and Grisham, both of whom were on the ALDS and ALCS rosters; the 21-year-old Dominguez was only used as a pinch-runner in Games 3 and 5 of the ALCS, while Grisham has yet to see any action due to his primary role as a defensive replacement.
Ultimately, Berti was the odd-man out as both Dominguez and Grisham were retained; this was a surprising decision due to Berti possessing a combination of positional versatility and speed. He started at first base in Games 2 and 4 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals, as well as Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians; Berti was additionally used as a pinch-runner in Game 4 of the ALCS and scored the decisive run in the ninth inning. Although Berti was only 2-for-11 at the plate in the postseason, both Dominguez and Grisham haven't taken any at-bats.
Perhaps the best explanation for this decision is that the Yankees like the offensive upside and speed of Dominguez, and want him to experience the postseason atmosphere, especially since he's being touted as one of the team's future stars. Meanwhile, Grisham has experience playing the Dodgers in his career; Grisham notably helped the San Diego Padres upset the Dodgers in the 2022 NLDS by hitting .308/.400/.538 in 13 at-bats, while he hit a key three-run homer against them back on June 9 this season in Yankee Stadium, which allowed the Yankees to salvage the last game of a three-game series against Los Angeles.
In the end, the Yankees will primarily lean on Oswaldo Cabrera as their primary utility player with Berti not on the roster; while Jazz Chisholm Jr. is listed as a utility player, he is expected to be the starting third baseman for the Bronx Bombers throughout the series.
Game 1 of the World Series will be played Friday night at Dodger Stadium. New York's Gerrit Cole will square off against the Dodgers' Jack Flaherty, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 PM ET.