Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Hits 300th Career Home Run

The Yankees' first baseman had himself a day to remember, which included a career milestone.

It was an amazing Sunday afternoon for Anthony Rizzo in Milwaukee.

The New York Yankees' first baseman catalyzed an offensive explosion against the Brewers, leading his team to a series win by going 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. Finishing a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, Rizzo also brought his career home run total to a nice, round number in the top of the eighth inning.

Already enjoying a three-hit day, Rizzo stepped up to the plate against reliever Janson Junk with 299 career long balls to his name; he also had blasted three homers in a five-day span prior to this game, including a dinger on Saturday. Wasting no time, the 34-year-old, 14-year veteran jumped on the first offering from Junk, a 93 mph sinker that leaked out over the heart of the plate, and blasted it over the wall in right-center field. It was the 300th career home run for Rizzo.

Rizzo became the 161st member of the prestigious 300 home run club, and the second player to join it this season; Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates became the 160th member on April 14. 242 of Rizzo's long balls came with the Chicago Cubs, who he played for from 2012 to 2021; his first career homer came with the San Diego Padres in 2011. Since joining the Bronx Bombers at the 2021 trade deadline, the veteran first baseman has left the yard 57 times, which included a 32-homer season in 2022. Currently, Rizzo has five homers this season.

Most importantly, Rizzo's fantastic game allowed the Yankees to score 15 runs for the second straight contest, as they took two out of three against the Brewers, scoring 36 runs in the three-game set in Milwaukee.

The Bronx Bombers will now begin a crucial four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles in Camden Yards; the Yankees and Orioles are currently in first and second place in the AL East, respectively.

