Young Superstar Could Be Long-Term Solution For Yankees At Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees have the means to complete a blockbuster trade this summer ahead of the trade deadline if the right players become available.
New York has one of the better farm systems in baseball -- despite depleting it this past offseason to acquire superstar slugger Juan Soto -- and has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for numerous players this summer.
The Yankees need to get creative with the trade deadline approaching and one player who was mentioned as a possible long-term solution is Oakland Athletics rising superstar Mason Miller by the New York Post's Mark Sanchez.
"The flame-throwing phenom, who has struck out 70 in 39 2/3 dominant innings with Oakland, could be one of the prizes of the deadline if the A’s decide he is better cashed in than kept," Sanchez said. "The righty’s four-seam fastball averages — averages — 100.9 mph. He isn’t even arbitration-eligible until before the 2027 season.
"He could be a long-term piece of the A’s — or whatever team blows Oakland away in a trade. The A’s are known for many things, including attempting to maximize players’ value before trading them. There is always the unknown with a pitcher’s arm and particularly an arm as powerful as Miller’s. For his part, Miller also said he was flattered by interest around the league but believes he will stay with the A’s...But if he does get shipped out, the Waynesburg (Pa.) University, Gardner-Webb and A’s product, who has not tasted a big market, “wouldn’t shy away” from a major city, he said."
Sanchez put together a list of of players who could help the Yankees down the stretch as trade deadline options and Miller may be the most intriguing. He is just 25 years old and has one of the best fastballs in baseball and just earned his first All-Star nod.
A deal could cost an arm and a leg, but he would be a long-term solution in the Yankees' bullpen because he won't be a free agent until after the 2029 season. Miller could help now and for the foreseeable future.
