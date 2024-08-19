Yankees Are Perfect Landing Spot For 'Most Sought-After' Star Hurler
There is a real chance that the New York Yankees could win the World Series this season.
New York is tied with the Baltimore Orioles atop the American League East standings and has depth all throughout the roster. While this is the case, things aren't going to be easy as the playoffs approach. It's anyone's game right now and the Yankees are going to have to click going into the playoffs.
The Yankees' starting rotation has been mentioned as a possible weak spot down the stretch, but it still is holding up. No matter what happens in the playoffs this year, it makes sense for the Yankees to consider rotation upgrades this upcoming offseason.
New York tried to add a starter ahead of the trade deadline but couldn't get a deal done. There will be plenty of players out there in free agency who can help and one who makes sense is Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked Fried as the sixth-best free agent and called him "one of the most sought-after starters" on the market.
"The Braves have tried to extend Max Fried to a long-term contract for some time but the two sides can't seem to find common ground and it appears he'll make it to free agency," Bowden said. "The two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner will be one of the most sought-after starters on the market. He has a 3.10 ERA over eight years and more than 19 postseason appearances in his career."
He is the exact type of pitcher New York should target in free agency. He is a true ace and has had playoff success as well. If the Yankees are looking to make a splash, Fried should be their top choice.
