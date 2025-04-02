Yankees Blockbuster Trade Acquistion Predicted To Make All-MLB Second Team
With the 2025 campaign underway for the New York Yankees, things couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start.
In their first series of the season, the Yankees were able to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers, thanks to an offensive explosion.
Coming into the year, there was some uncertainty in New York. The team was hit very hard by injuries this spring, which wasn’t ideal after an offseason in which they saw a lot of turnover.
However, it’s so far so good for the Yankees, and some of the new faces are already performing well.
While the additions of Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger might have received most of the attention, the team also made a significant move to improve their bullpen.
When New York has been at their best, they have had a dominant closer to finish teams off. However, they were lacking in that department in 2024, and focused this winter on addressing it.
The Yankees were able to pull off a blockbuster deal with the Brewers that, most notably, sent Nestor Cortes to Milwaukee in exchange for Devin Williams.
With the right-hander being in the last year of his contract and a good option waiting in the wings to replace him, the Brewers made the decision to trade the talented closer before potentially losing him in free agency for nothing.
Manny Randhawa of MLB.com recently spoke about Yankees closer Williams, who was predicted to make the All-MLB second team as a relief pitcher.
“Although he missed most of last season due to stress fractures in his back, the right-hander was as dominant as ever in 22 appearances in 2024, posting a 1.25 ERA with 14 saves and a 43.2% strikeout rate.”
When healthy, the ‘Airbender’ can be one of the best closers in the game, and he filled a significant need for New York.
Last season, the Yankees used both Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes in the closer role, with Holmes struggling to finish off games, especially down the stretch.
Even though Weaver performed well for New York, he is more of a setup man than a closer.
Now, with one of the best in the game, the Yankees will be seeking to use him frequently in 2025.
The two-time All-Star has recorded three straight seasons with an ERA under 2.00, which is extremely impressive.
He is certainly deserving of making the All-MLB team, with Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians and Mason Miller of the Athletics currently being predicted to earn first team honors early on in the campaign.
For the Yankees, they will be hoping that the addition of one of the best closers in the game this winter will help be one of the missing pieces to contend for a World Series this year.