Yankees Called 'Best Fit' For High IQ Infielder
The New York Yankees' search for someone to fill their current infield void is still ongoing.
While they have been linked to several free agent infielders over the past few weeks, it doesn't appear that they're particularly close to striking a deal with any of them (although that could change very fast).
One infielder that many within the industry seem to think is a good fit for New York is former San Diego Padres versatile infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The most recent person to assert this is MLB on FOX writer Deesha Thosar, who called the Yankees Kim's 'best fit' in free agency in a January 16 article.
"Despite the flurry of needle-moving additions the Yankees made after they lost Juan Soto to the Mets, they still have a major hole in the infield following the departure of longtime second baseman Gleyber Torres," Thosar wrote.
"The Bronx Bombers need more guys who can get on base and create runs, and that's where Kim can come in and put his savvy baserunning to use. Plus, his excellent plate discipline (18.6% chase rate in the 98th percentile, per Baseball Savant) will do wonders if he's batting alongside Aaron Judge.
"Kim's high baseball IQ and defensive versatility and prowess would be a breath of fresh air for a Yankees team that ranked 30th in FanGraphs' baserunning metrics in 2024 and routinely suffered from defensive miscues, poor fundamentals, and mental lapses in the infield (see: the World Series)," Thosar continued.
"The Yankees don't need more flashy free-agent signings now; they need a dynamic jack-of-all-trades Gold Glover like Kim who can quietly transform their offensive production."
Kim's versatility on offense and defensive excellence could be an ideal solution for what the Yankees lacked in 2024 and are eager to improve in 2025.