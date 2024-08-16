Yankees Called Landing Spot For Superstar Hurler In Possible Stunner
The New York Yankees are in a good spot right now.
New York was sputtering around the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but has started to look like the team many saw throughout the first few months of the season. The Yankees now are back on track and are looking like a real threat to compete for a World Series title.
The Yankees were busy around the trade deadline but didn't add a starting pitcher. New York was linked to plenty of hurlers but didn't get a deal done for a starter. It would be surprising to see the Yankees add another hurler at this point, but one player New York was lined to was San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner stayed put in San Francisco ahead of the trade deadline, but FanSided's Zach Pressnell called the Yankees an option for him if he somehow is placed on waivers.
"One player who has a very small chance of landing on waivers is the San Fransisco Giants ace, Blake Snell," Pressnell said. "There are a few reasons that this could make a lot of sense and a few reasons it wouldn't. It would make sense because the Giants could shed his salary for the rest of the year. Snell is likely to decline his player option and enter free agency this offseason anyway...
"The first team on this list is the New York Yankees. Brian Cashman went out and made some deals at the trade deadline, but he failed to acquire a starting pitcher, which the Yankees needed pretty desperately. This would be his chance to redeem himself."
Snell would look great in pinstripes but Yankees fans shouldn't hold their breath around a deal like this.
More MLB: Yankees Surprisingly DFA Hurler Just Weeks After Acquiring Him