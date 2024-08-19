Yankees' Clay Holmes Reveals What Went Wrong in 10th Blown Save
The New York Yankees fell to 73-52 on the 2024 MLB regular season after losing to the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Sunday.
New York took a 1-0 lead into the ninth inning, facilitating a save opportunity for closer Clay Holmes. After Holmes recorded one out, Tigers second baseman Colt Keith smacked a sinker to left field for a double. Holmes then recorded another out before third baseman Jace Jung produced a single that scored Keith and tied the game.
Holmes managed to end the inning after that. The Yankees responded with one run in the top of the 10th inning before the Tigers rallied for two runs off of Mark Leiter Jr. in the inning's bottom half, walking the game off and handing the Yankees a disappointing loss.
Holmes spoke with the media after the game and addressed what went awry during his outing.
"You come there, and you want to finish the game off. But the first one... down the line, just a sinker that was just a little too up, and [Keith] was able to get enough bat on it to get the double there," Holmes said, per YES Network.
"It's the same with the next one," he continued. "[Jung] shot another one through the six-hole there. Just two sinkers that probably could have been a little more off the plate or down.
"It was one of those things where I felt pretty good. Just two pitches there got me," he added.
Sunday marked Holmes' 10th blown save of the 2024 season, which is the most in MLB.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone declared that Holmes is still his team's unquestioned closer at this point. But if Holmes (who has a 2.88 ERA on the season but a 4.21 ERA since June 1) continues to struggle in the game's final frame, Boone might need to reconsider this stance down the stretch.