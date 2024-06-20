Yankees Could Acquire Blue Jays All-Star To Bolster Rotation At Deadline
The New York Yankees have a real chance to do something special this season.
New York has all of the tools needed to make a deep playoff run. The Yankees' starting rotation has been stellar this season and just got even better with Gerrit Cole returning to the hill. New York's offense has been significantly improved thanks in large part to the performance of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees also have one of the best bullpens in baseball.
All in all, the Yankees have plenty of talent to work with and should be able to compete for a World Series title this season.
While this is the case, they will be active this summer looking to add in order to keep up with fellow contenders. New York has been linked to a handful of players and one area that the team should look into is the starting rotation.
The Yankees' rotation has been great this season but it still could use more veteran depth down the stretch. One player who could make a lot of sense is Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Yusei Kikuchi. He has been mentioned in trade rumors and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter called him the fifth-best pitcher who could be traded.
"It's been a mixed bag for Yusei Kikuchi over the course of his three-year, $36 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays," Reuter said. "After pitching to an ugly 5.19 ERA in 100.2 innings while getting relegated to the bullpen during his first season with the team, he rebounded last year with a 3.86 ERA and a career-high 181 strikeouts in 167.2 innings.
"The 33-year-old southpaw has been even better this year, posting a career-best 95.6 mph fastball velocity and generating a whiff rate of at least 25 percent with his entire four-pitch repertoire. The 3.57 FIP backing his 3.65 ERA provides plenty of reason for optimism going forward."
Kikuchi has a 3.65 ERA so far this season in 15 starts and could go a long way in shoring up the back of New York's rotation down the stretch.
More MLB: Yankees Could Target Top Bullpen Trade Option To Add Much-Needed Hurler