Yankees Could Acquire Blue Jays Stud With 'High' Chance of Being Traded
Could the New York Yankees look to make a trade within the division over the next few weeks?
Much has been made about the Yankees' recent skid heading into the All-Star break but they still were one of the best teams in baseball over the first half of the season. Every team goes through a rough patch at some point and the Yankees definitely hit theirs.
They have plenty of talent throughout the roster, though, and should be taken seriously. The Yankees have a strong chance of making a deep playoff run and should do everything they can to improve at the deadline, even if that means trading within the division.
New York should be keeping a close eye on the Toronto Blue Jays as they appear to be close to a firesale. The Blue Jays have underwhelmed all season and seem like they are going to at least deal away impending free agents.
That's where the Yankees could be a match. New York could use another veteran starter to help bolster the back of the rotation down the stretch and Blue Jays All-Star starter Yusei Kikuchi could be of interest.
He isn't having his best year, but he still could help down the stretch and the New York Post's Jon Heyman said he has a "high" chance of being traded.
"The Jays need to sell at least their rentals, with the greater question being whether they trade non-rentals (Chris Bassitt) plus stars Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette," Heyman said. "Trade chances: High."
Kikuchi has a 4.42 ERA right now in 20 starts but had a 3.86 ERA last year in 32 outings so there is a real chance he is able to bring that number down in the second half. Even if he doesn't, though, he still could be a solid No. 5 starter with upside for the Yankees as they look to get back to the postseason.
