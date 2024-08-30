Yankees Could Add Ex-Cardinals, Red Sox Outfielder To Add Offensive Spark
If the New York Yankees want to add an offensive spark down the stretch, they could do so quickly on waivers.
New York is in a great spot and certainly could be in the mix to win the World Series when the fall rolls around. The Yankees have one fo the best teams in the league and have the most wins in the American League at 78.
While this is the case, even the Yankees could use a boost in the outfield. New York likely will get one soon with phenom Jasson Domínguez likely to get called up this fall. If the Yankees want to add multiple outfielders, though, they could target St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham. He was acquired by the Cardinals ahead of the trade deadline but was placed on waivers on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"After days of contemplation, the St. Louis Cardinals are placing outfielder Tommy Pham on waivers, according to team sources," Woo said. "The move comes just ahead of (Major League Baseball's) postseason eligibility deadline of Sept. 1.
"Pham is eligible to play for the Cardinals until he is claimed by another organization. If he is not claimed, he will remain with St. Louis. If a team does not claim him ahead of Sunday's deadline, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason with a new team."
Pham has been a journeyman throughout his big-league career and has spent time with the Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago White Sox.
So far this season he's slashing .254/.321/.378 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs in 93 games played.
