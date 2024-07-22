Yankees Could Go All In By Acquiring Superstar Ace In Blockbuster Deal
The New York Yankees need a spark and a major trade around the deadline could do the trick.
New York was the best team in baseball over the first few months of the season but things have gone cold. The Yankees can't seem to get back on track and if they keep stacking up losses could even be in danger of losing ground in the standings.
The Yankees have top-tier talent on the roster -- including Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Gerrit Cole -- and should be in the mix for the World Series when the 2024 season comes to a close. If they keep struggling, though, that won't be the case.
New York should be considering all options ahead of the July 30th trade deadline and The Athletic's Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman even mentioned the Yankees as a "potential landing spot" for Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal.
"Tarik Skubal got healthy and broke through as one of the best handful of pitchers in baseball, leading the majors in ERA and ranking third in strikeout rate since the beginning of last season by pounding the zone with high-octane, bat-missing raw stuff," Britton and Gleeman said. "With two more years of control remaining, the questions are how likely the Tigers think contending in 2025 and 2026 will be and whether they have any shot of extending him.
"Skubal would fetch a massive trade haul, but at 27 he's also precisely the type of Cy Young-Award-level stud any team should be trying to build around. Potential landing spots: Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, (and) New York Yankees."
The Yankees already have one of the best pitchers in baseball in Cole but adding Skubal as well would give New York arguably the best rotation in baseball and certainly could help right the ship.
