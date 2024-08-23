Yankees Could Land Surprisingly Available Five-Time Gold Glove Winner
The New York Yankees should be taking a close look at the outfield right now.
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto certainly are doing a great job in center field and right field. There have been questions about what New York will do with the left field spot as Alex Verdugo has been struggling from the plate.
The most likely option would be to call up top prospect Jasson Domínguez and give him a chance in left field. This likely will happen at some point this season, but may not happen until some time in September.
If the Yankees want to make a move soon, one player who could help is former Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward. He surprisingly is available after being designated for assignment, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Sources: The Dodgers have designated Jason Heyward for assignment," Murray said.
Heyward now is looking for a new opportunity and he could fit in New York. He still provides top-tier defense, has been a favorite in the clubhouse, and still has something left in the tank. He has struggled from the plate this season batting just over .200, but it has been in a small sample size as he's played just 63 games.
Last season, he slashed .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. He is toward the end of his career, but he could be brought in for cheap and provide another option along with Verdugo. Plus, when Domínguez ultimately gets called up, Heyward could be in a bench role. He would be a fantastic veteran addition to the clubhouse down the stretch and should be in consideration.
