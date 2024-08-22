Yankees Superstar Predicted To Surprisingly Land With Nationals By Insider
The New York Yankees should do everything in its power to make sure that superstar slugger Juan Soto remains with the club for the foreseeable future.
New York acquired Soto last offseason knowing that he would be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The Yankees hoped one year in New York would be enough to prove to him that he should stick around for the foreseeable future.
He has been everything the Yankees could've asked for and more. Soto has completely transformed New York's lineup and is a major reason why it is among the top contenders to win the World Series this season.
The Yankees will have some stiff competition for Soto's services and MLB Network's Mark DeRosa even predicted a reunion with the Washington Nationals could be in the cards.
"If you love something, set it free. If it comes back to you, it's yours forever," DeRosa said. "I was sitting there last night and the (New York Mets) make the most sense. I don't know what the Yankees are going to do. Steve Cohen has the most money and (the Mets) make the most sense. The Mets are going to throw their hat in the ring, the Yankees are going to throw their hat in the ring. You're going to see the (Toronto Blue Jays) take a flier. But the Nationals are 100 percent a dark-horse candidate."
Soto began his big league career in Washington and won a World Series there. The Nationals are loaded with exciting, young talent thanks in large part to the deal that sent Soto to the San Diego Padres. They have shown a willingness before to hand him a historic contract. Maybe they will try to do so again?
