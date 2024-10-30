Yankees Could Pursue Mets' Star as Juan Soto Fallback Option
Once the offseason begins, the New York Yankees will have one of their top sluggers hit free agency.
After being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres in December of 2023, Juan Soto will become a free agent for the first time in his career this winter.
New York's season is still alive after winning Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, but once the series ends, they must shift their focus to retaining their superstar outfielder on a long-term deal.
Soto, who just turned 26, is expected to become one of the league's highest-paid players this offseason as he's coming off an excellent first season in The Bronx. In 157 games played during the regular season, Soto slugged a career-high 41 home runs with 109 RBIs and slashed .288/.419/.569 with an OPS of .988.
While the Yankees would love to have the young star back on a long-term deal, if they can't retain him, their backup plan could be signing another star slugger from their crosstown rival.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, if the Yankees are unable to lock up Soto this offseason, their next move could be signing New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso who is also set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.
"Should the Yankees be unable to make good on their '"top priority" and re-sign superstar free agent Juan Soto, one backup plan involves Mets slugging star Pete Alonso plus pitching stars, perhaps former Cy Young winners Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell," Heyman wrote.
Despite Alonso not having his best season in a walk-year, slashing .240/.329/.459 with a .788 OPS, 34 home runs and 88 RBIs, he's still one of the game's best power-hitters since entering the league in 2019. He also had a strong postseason, slugging four homers, driving in 10 RBI and posting a .999 OPS in 44 at-bats.
The Yankees' future at first base is uncertain with Anthony Rizzo having a $17 million club option and $6 million buyout. A move for Alonso would make sense given their need at the position.
Heyman also listed other pending free agents the Yankees could possibly sign with outfielder Anthony Santander and third baseman Alex Bregman set to hit the open market as well.
While it's hard to envision the Yankees letting Soto walk, a play for Alonso should not be counted out if they lose their star outfielder this offseason.