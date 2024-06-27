Yankees Could Swap Top Prospect For Rising Star In Much-Needed Shakeup
The New York Yankees have been struggling lately.
New York has lost eight of its last 10 games and is in the middle of its first real cold streak of the season. The Yankees still have the most wins in the American League, but things haven't been clicking lately.
Luckily for the Yankees, the trade deadline quickly is approaching and New York certainly will be looking to add. The Yankees haven't gotten enough offensive production out of the infield and it seems clear that is an area New York will add.
New York hopefully will turn things around soon and a trade could help with this. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a list of 10 possible trades this summer and proposed a deal between the Yankees and Los Angeles Angels involving No. 5 prospect Everson Pereira and rising star utility man Luis Rengifo.
"To NYY: (infielder) Luis Rengifo, To LAA: (Outfielder) Everson Pereira," Reuter said. "The New York Yankees have received limited production from the second base and third base positions this year. First baseman Anthony Rizzo has also struggled this season, and he is currently sidelined with a forearm fracture, so finding some infield help figures to be a top priority for the Yankees at the deadline.
"Luis Rengifo has seen regular action at second base, shortstop, and third base during his time with the Los Angeles Angels, and the offensive-minded utility man is hitting .305/.354/.413 for a 116 OPS+ with 15 extra-base hits and 20 steals in 62 games. The 27-year-old is controllable through 2025, so he could also serve as a built-in replacement for upcoming free agent Gleyber Torres next year...The Yankees have a logjam in the outfield and a clear need on the infield, so a one-for-one swap makes sense for both sides."
New York is loaded in the outfield and needs some help in the infield. Maybe Rengifo could be that guy.
