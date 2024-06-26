Dodgers Reportedly One Of Yankees' Biggest Threats To Sign Superstar
New York Yankees fans certainly will be on the edge of their seats when the upcoming offseason comes around.
The Yankees have been great this season -- although they have been slumping of late. New York is considered by many to be one of the top contenders to win the 2024 World Series. The Yankees haven't won a World Series title since 2009 but this could be their year.
One of the biggest reasons why this is the case is because the Yankees landed superstar slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres this past winter.
Soto has completely changed the Yankees' offense and taken it to another level. His success has masked other problems on the roster but his acquisition certainly has changed things.
New York loves Soto and he seems to love the Yankees, but he will be a free-agent at the end of the season. While there has been mutual interest in a long-term partnership, he will enter free agency.
Soto entering free agency is the best decision for himself because there surely will be a bidding war for his services. The Yankees still are considered to be the favorites to retain his services, but there will be stiff competition including possibly the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"They’re always a threat and don’t think their $1.4 billion winter spending spree means they are tapped out," Heyman said. They rarely pass up a chance to at least play for the biggest and best."
If the Dodgers somehow could land Soto, that would be a scary thought for opposing teams. Los Angeles already has Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman at the top of the lineup. Adding Soto would be devastating to other teams hoping to win a World Series.
