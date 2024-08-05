Yankees Could Target 'Electric' Pitcher Expected To Be Traded This Winter
The New York Yankees certainly were one of the most active teams in baseball ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York did everything it needed to do and improved the offense and the bullpen. The Yankees were linked to multiple starting pitchers as well, but the rotation wasn't as big of a need and the club wasn't able to get a deal done.
The Yankees could look to bolster the rotation this upcoming offseason though and one rumored target in Miami Marlins hurler Jesús Luzardo is expected to be moved, according to Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Though Jesús Luzardo was still nominally a trade chip leading up to the deadline, the chances of him getting moved basically went up in smoke on June 22," Rymer said. "That was the day when the Marlins placed him on the injured list with a lumbar stress reaction, an injury that typically requires at least four weeks to heal. It's now six weeks later, and he still doesn't have a clear return date...
"If they can trade Luzardo this winter, they should. That will depend largely on him, and specifically on how he bounces back from his injury. If he doesn't pitch well, it could be in the Marlins' interest to hold him into 2025 in hopes that he'll rebuild value. If he does, there won't be any excuses not to trade him. Luzardo is one of the game's more electric lefties when he's on, after all, and his value is further heightened by arbitration-eligibility through 2026."
New York has been linked to Luzardo on numerous occasions and it sounds like he will be available this winter. If that ends up being the case, the Yankees should make a move.
