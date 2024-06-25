Yankees Could Target Underrated All-Star Slugger To Add Offensive Firepower
Who will the New York Yankees end up adding to help out at first base?
If you were to have asked this question a few weeks ago, it wouldn't have been a guarantee that any move was coming. Anthony Rizzo was struggling offensively leading some to speculate that a move could help.
Since then, Rizzo suffered a tough injury and now will be out for the foreseeable future. New York certainly could use a move now to fill in for him at first base.
The Yankees have been linked to a handful of players, including St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Christian Walker.
While it would be nice to acquire any of the trio mentioned, a move of that size would be a surprise. There are other options out there who could help and another player who was floated as a trade candidate is Miami Marlins slugger Josh Bell by Forbes' Bernie Pleskoff.
"Josh Bell-1B-Miami Marlins-Age 31-6-4, 261 pounds, Bats Both," Pleskoff said. "The switch-hitting Bell is currently making $16.5 million, which may be too steep for his production level. Inconsistent at the plate, Bell would, however, bring a switch-hitting bat to the Yankees lineup.
"Bell may be fairly easy to pry away from a Marlins team that may be looking to shed his contract. The Marlins may even pay some of the remaining contract value."
The 31-year-old would be the easiest of the four players to acquire but he could help in a major way. He has clubbed eight home runs and has driven in 33 runs so far this season to go along with a .246/.309/.381 slash line.
He had 22 home runs and 74 RBIs last season in 150 games and seems to be on pace to get close to those numbers once again. New York needs production at first base and Bell would give the club more than it has gotten.
