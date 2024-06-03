Yankees Could Target White Sox Stud To Fill Biggest Need At Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees certainly don't have many holes on the roster.
New York currently has the best record in baseball at 42-19 and doesn't even have its best pitcher right now. The Yankees should get a significant boost soon as Gerrit Cole nears a return from an elbow injury.
Cole will make his first rehab start this week and could be back in New York by the end of June. Things are looking up for the Yankees, but that doesn't mean they won't look to add in some way around the trade deadline.
The Yankees don't need to make a splashy deal, but adding more help to the bullpen should be a priority. New York's bullpen already is great, but injuries have tested its depth, and it wouldn't hurt to add more.
One player who could make a lot of sense for the Yankees is Chicago White Sox hard-throwing righty Michael Kopech. It's unclear where he will go, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested he could be moved at the deadline.
"Michael Kopech, who is earning $3 million this season and has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining, could also fetch a good return," Feinsand said. "After that, impending free agents including Tommy Pham, Michael Soroka, Tim Hill, Chris Flexen, and Paul DeJong are likely to move, though none are likely to bring back any prospects of note."
Kopech could be a great set-up option ahead of closer Clay Holmes. The righty is in the 99th percentile in fastball velocity and has a 3.86 ERA in 24 outings so far this season for the lowly White Sox.
He is under team control until 2026 and could be an option to replace Holmes as New York's closer if he opts to leave next offseason in free agency. Kopech could help out in 2024 and beyond.
