Yankees Criticized by Fans And Analysts For Controversial Roster Decision
The New York Yankees expanded their roster from 26 to 28 players on September 1. Being allowed to add two players to their squad made most Yankees fans and MLB analysts believe that top prospect Jasson Dominguez would get promoted.
But that didn't happen.
Instead of promoting Dominguez, the Yankees recalled right-handed relievers Ron Marinaccio and Scott Effross from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. This controversial decision to leave Dominguez in the minor leagues generated a lot of criticism on social media.
Yankees' MLB insider Bryan Hoch went viral on X for writing, "The Yankees talk a lot about having a 'championship caliber roster.' Each day that goes by with Jasson Domínguez in the minors, they don’t have their best 28 players in the big leagues."
Barstool Sports personality Tommy Smokes replied to a video of left fielder Alex Verdugo (who Dominguez would compete for playing time with if he had been promoted) misplaying a fly ball during the Yankees' September 1 game, writing, "Brian Cashman has made a lot awful decisions but I really think the Dominguez decision is his worst and most indefensible one ever. There is zero logic to playing Verdugo, a bad baseball player, over him.
It’s grounds for firing".
Iconic New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman also criticized the roster move, writing, "Yankees promote a pinch runner type rather than the Martian, who is untouchable in trade talks and a bona fide power threat. Hard to understand this one."
Dominguez's nickname is "the Martian".
But the most viral post by far came from X user @MikeDro_, who posted an edited photo of Dominguez that makes the 21-year-old look like an old man, with the caption, "Jasson Dominguez is the 2035 American League Rookie of the Year!!!"
The joke (which has over 5 million impressions on X) implies that Dominguez may not get called up to the Yankees for another 11 years.
There are many more angry posts from fans about Dominguez remaining in Triple-A. While the Yankees community certainly has a right to be upset, the top prospect could still get called up at any point this month.
But if Dominguez doesn't and the Yankees either falter in the postseason or Verdugo continues to struggle, New York's front office may never live it down.